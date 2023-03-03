Downed trees, powerlines across Floyd County | Rome Fire Chief says there's widespread damage

Fire crews are responding to more than a dozen calls of downed trees and powerlines across Floyd County.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Severe weather is sweeping through metro Atlanta and north Georgia Friday afternoon. Fire crews are responding to more than a dozen calls of downed trees and powerlines across Floyd County.

"We've got a lot of widespread damage with high winds, probably 60+ mph winds," Brock said.

Rome Fire Chief Troy Brock added some of the downed trees are on top of homes. He advised Floyd County residents to stay inside their homes as crews work.

Story continues below gallery

Photos | Storm damage across metro Atlanta 1/19

2/19

3/19

4/19

5/19

6/19

7/19

8/19

9/19

10/19

11/19

12/19

13/19

14/19

15/19

16/19

17/19

18/19

19/19 1 / 19

11Alive's Bobeth Yates went to AdventHealth Redmond Friday afternoon and found downed trees across the parking lot. Crews were there working to clean up the mess.

Witnesses said they looked outside the windows at the hospital and noticed debris flying around as the storm moved through the area.

We spotted at least one window boarded up at the facility.

According to Floyd County Emergency Management, there are trees on powerlines at the following locations:

Hwy 27 near Bypass

504 Redmond Rd. (Advent Healthcare/Redmond Hospital on Generator Power)

206 Kingston Ave.

Elmwood and Thornwood

304 Turner McCall Blvd. (Atrium Healthcare/ Floyd Hospital)

Horseleg Creek Rd.

3200 Calhoun Rd. (Model Elementary School)

37 Ramblewood

Flora Ave.

230 1st St in Shannon

Old Dalto Rd./ Slyvan Rd.

Franklin St.

200 Bass Ave.

212 Walnut Ave.

2 Clearview Cir.

Old Dalton Rd at Warren Rd.

1522 Burnett Ferry Rd.

Wilkerson RD at Drummond Dr.

Garden Lakes Blvd and Woods Rd.

315 Bells Ferry Rd.

Lakemoore Dr. and Dekle Dr.

179 Shannon Rd.

Wilkerson Rd at Old Wilkerson Rd.

653 Rush Chapel Rd.

There are also trees blocking the roads at these locations:

Elm St.

9 Eden Dr.

Berry College Campus reported several large trees down

"Right now, I would stay in the house. Stay in place because there could be powerlines wrapped up in the trees that could still be live," Brock said. "We're answering all we can to try to ascertain the powerlines that are still live but it's going to be a process."

MORE FROM THE 11ALIVE STORMTRACKERS

DOWNLOAD THE 11ALIVE APP:

Download the app on your Apple or Android device.

Set up weather notifications by clicking the Gear icon in the upper right corner of the app. Select Notification -> Notification Settings -> Severe Weather Alerts -> Toggle the Severe Weather Alerts button to the right to turn alerts on.

Send photos and videos through the app by selecting the Near Me feature on the bottom right taskbar of the app and entering your information.

TEXT YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS TO US: 404-885-7600