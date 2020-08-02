GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Parents became fearful after a tornado warning was issued Thursday morning while some middle schoolers were at bus stops in Gwinnett County.

Gwinnett County Public Schools told 11Alive it's the parents' responsibility to make sure kids are safe at bus stops. However, parents were frustrated over the situation nonetheless.

The district said it has a weather plan and that bus drivers, school staff and students who were already at school followed it.

But the problem was that while many high school and elementary students were in class, the tornado warning came over Gwinnett County with many middle schoolers still outside waiting on the school bus.

11Alive spoke to Marshall Shepherd, the director of the Atmospheric Sciences Program at the University of Georgia on Friday who gave tips on what parents can do. He said this shouldn't be a blame game.

"I think that was a very fluid and dynamic situation, a very difficult situation for all involved," he said.

"I think yesterday was a wake-up call for parents, school systems and administrators alike," he said. "Not in a blame game situation, but let's take this opportunity to review our best practices and maybe fill gaps that may be there."

He said safety starts at home. If a child is at a bus stop, Shepherd said parents should direct them to the closest and safest place to take cover.

"Just like we have a plan for escaping our house in a fire, people in their homes need a weather plan as well," he said. "We want those kids not exposed, we want them in a shelter, whether it's a home or a school. They need to be in a building of some kind."

He also recommends that they practice executing that plan. Shepherd suggested that students should know to return home when it's too dangerous outside. Parents should also be prepared to go to work late so they can ensure the students' safety.

"It's not a blame game on anybody's part," he said. "Let's just use this as a learning opportunity to move forward with the next event like this."

