Delays, digital learning days announced ahead of severe weather

ATLANTA — A significant severe weather outbreak will take place across the south Wednesday into Thursday.

In Georgia, damaging winds, tornadoes, hail and heavy rain will be possible as storms move through the area Wednesday evening through early Thursday.

With the threat of severe weather, several school districts are announcing delays or full virtual learning days as a result.

11Alive is keeping track of the changes and will add details here.

Due to the anticipated inclement weather overnight & in the morning, including the potential for heavy rains, damaging winds, & tornadoes, APS will observe virtual teaching & learning on Thursday, March 18. All after-school activities, including athletics, are canceled tomorrow.

Banks County Schools will operate on a two hour delay on Thursday, March 18th due to the predicted weather and storms. It is advisable to be prepared for a full day cancellation should the inclement weather continue throughout the morning hours.

Clarke County Schools

All Clarke County School District (CCSD) schools will be operating on a Virtual Learning schedule on Thursday, March 18, due to weather forecasts of intense storms which are expected to move through Clarke County in the morning between 8 a.m.-10 a.m.

Cobb County Schools

Cobb staff is in active conversations with the National Weather Service and Georgia Emergency Management Agency.

"To protect students and staff who could be traveling to school during dangerous weather conditions, we are continuing to monitor conditions and will provide an update to all students, parents, and staff by this evening," the district said.

Emory University, including Oxford College, will delay opening until 11 a.m. Thursday, March 18, due to potential inclement weather. Online courses will continue as scheduled. Students with in-person classes should contact their professors to learn if classes moved online.

School system officials have made the decision to do a 3 hour delay Thursday morning which means buses would not run until the worst of the storms have passed. The delay also allows buses to run in daylight since it is now dark until almost 8:00am with the recent time change.

Rome City Schools is observing a systemwide two-hour delay to class start times on March 18, 2021. This decision comes because of impending inclement weather that is in the forecast for this evening and early tomorrow morning.