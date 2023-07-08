Severe thunderstorms set to move through metro Atlanta | Live updates

The region will be under a Level 3 severe weather threat Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

ATLANTA — After a round of severe weather came through metro Atlanta and west/northwest Georgia on Sunday, the region can brace for some of the same on Monday.

The National Weather Service has all of the region under a Level 3 "Enhanced" risk for severe thunderstorms, with a system that could bring its worst effects a little farther north to Virginia, West Virginia and Maryland, as well as parts of eastern Kentucky and Tennessee.

11:44 a.m. | A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of north Georgia until 8 p.m. Counties include:

Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Cobb, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Floyd, Forsyth, Fulton, Gilmer, Gordon, Gwinnett, Hall, Haralson, Jackson, Lumpkin, Morgan, Murray, Newton, Oconee, Paulding, Pickens, Polk, Rockdale, Towns, Union, Walker, Walton, White and Whitfield

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee until 8 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/kJL9vutozw — NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) August 7, 2023

11:30 a.m. | A tornado watch has been issued form Clay County in North Carolina.

11:12 a.m. | East Coweta High School is closed due to severe weather.

