Severe thunderstorms set to move through metro Atlanta | Live updates

ATLANTA — After a round of severe weather came through metro Atlanta and west/northwest Georgia on Sunday, the region can brace for some of the same on Monday.
The National Weather Service has all of the region under a Level 3 "Enhanced" risk for severe thunderstorms, with a system that could bring its worst effects a little farther north to Virginia, West Virginia and Maryland, as well as parts of eastern Kentucky and Tennessee.
Latest updates
11:44 a.m. | A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of north Georgia until 8 p.m. Counties include:
Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Cobb, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Floyd, Forsyth, Fulton, Gilmer, Gordon, Gwinnett, Hall, Haralson, Jackson, Lumpkin, Morgan, Murray, Newton, Oconee, Paulding, Pickens, Polk, Rockdale, Towns, Union, Walker, Walton, White and Whitfield
11:30 a.m. | A tornado watch has been issued form Clay County in North Carolina.
11:12 a.m. | East Coweta High School is closed due to severe weather.
---
Live Radar
MORE FROM THE 11ALIVE STORMTRACKERS
DOWNLOAD THE 11ALIVE APP:
- Download the app on your Apple or Android device.
- Set up weather notifications by clicking the Gear icon in the upper right corner of the app. Select Notification -> Notification Settings -> Severe Weather Alerts -> Toggle the Severe Weather Alerts button to the right to turn alerts on.
- Send photos and videos through the app by selecting the Near Me feature on the bottom right taskbar of the app and entering your information.
TEXT YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS TO US: 404-885-7600
JOIN THE 11ALIVE STORMTRACKERS FACEBOOK GROUP: Nearly 10,000 metro Atlanta and north Georgia weather enthusiasts share their weather photos every day. Click here to join the group!