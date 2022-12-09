Sex offender accused in man's murder, Union County officials say

The GBI continues to investigate the case.

UNION COUNTY, Ga. — A sex offender is in custody after authorities said he shot and killed a man inside a Blairsville home.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was asked to look into the murder case Thursday after the victim was found dead at a home on Fortenberry Road.

A person inside the home called 911, in which dispatchers heard screaming in the background, according to Union County deputies. Authorities were dispatched to the home to investigate a dispute and when they arrived they found 32-year-old Wade Huffman on the front steps, they said.

Deputies arrested Huffman on outstanding warrants for failing to register as a sex offender, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities went inside the home to investigate and discovered Eric Heritage had been shot. Deputies attempted life-saving measures, but the 38-year-old died from his injuries, they said.

Huffman is now facing a malice and felony murder charge in Heritage's death, deputies said.