Sex offender accused in man's murder, Union County officials say

UNION COUNTY, Ga. — A sex offender is in custody after authorities said he shot and killed a man inside a Blairsville home.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was asked to look into the murder case Thursday after the victim was found dead at a home on Fortenberry Road.
A person inside the home called 911, in which dispatchers heard screaming in the background, according to Union County deputies. Authorities were dispatched to the home to investigate a dispute and when they arrived they found 32-year-old Wade Huffman on the front steps, they said.
Deputies arrested Huffman on outstanding warrants for failing to register as a sex offender, the sheriff's office said.
Authorities went inside the home to investigate and discovered Eric Heritage had been shot. Deputies attempted life-saving measures, but the 38-year-old died from his injuries, they said.
Huffman is now facing a malice and felony murder charge in Heritage's death, deputies said.
The GBI continues to investigate the circumstances of the shooting. They will then turn over their findings to the Enotah Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office, as is standard procedure.