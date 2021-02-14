Shake Shack to open at Piedmont Park

The restaurant is expected to open in late 2021 or early 2022. It will have seating options, as well as an exterior walk-up window, they said.

ATLANTA — Visitors to Piedmont Park in Atlanta will soon have a new option for a burger or shake, according to park officials.

Shake Shack has secured a lease with the Piedmont Park Conservancy to open their sixth metro Atlanta location at Piedmont Park.

The restaurant will be located at the Piedmont Park Conservancy Community Center, directly adjacent to Willy’s Mexicana Grill.

“Shake Shack coming to Piedmont Park is a dream come true,” says Mark Banta, President and CEO of Piedmont Park Conservancy. "Landing this fantastic tenant was the direct result of the hard work of past and present Conservancy Board Members.”

The restaurant is expected to open in late 2021 or early 2022. It will have seating options, as well as an exterior walk-up window, they said.

Shake Shack is mostly known for its 100% all-natural Angus beef burgers, chicken sandwiches and flat-top Vienna beef dogs, spun-fresh frozen custard, crinkle cut fries, craft beer and wine.

Shake Shack started as a hot dog cart in Madison Square Park in New York City in 2004. It has grown to more than 280 locations in 27 states and the District of Columbia, including more than 80 international locations across London, Hong Kong, Istanbul, Dubai, Philippines, Singapore, Mexico, Tokyo and Seoul.

“We’re incredibly excited to be joining Piedmont Park,” says Andrew McCaughan, Chief Development Officer of Shake Shack. "Parks are a part of our history and supporting public spaces a core value as a company."