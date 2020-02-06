Mothers of children who died amid allegations of brutality speak out

They joined a large group on the steps of the Georgia State Capitol on Tuesday.

ATLANTA — Mothers of children who died amid allegations of brutality gathered on the steps of the state capitol Tuesday morning. They spoke about accountability for law enforcement.

Jamarion Robinson's mother spoke passionately about her son's death.

In 2016, a medical examiner's report said U.S. marshals shot him 59 times in the back while serving an arrest warrant.

The Department of Justice quickly cleared the officers, but the Fulton County district attorney is reviewing the case.

Shali Tilson's mother also spoke.

The 22-year-old from Conyers died from blood clots related to dehydration. He was locked in solitary confinement at the Rockdale County Jail in 2018.

His family says he suffered from mental health issues.

A grand jury found the staff as a whole failed to recognize and address the decline in his physical and mental state.

They were just some of the stories told, but all with one message: something needs to be done now.