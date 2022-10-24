20-year-old found dead while in custody at Fulton County Jail identified

Shamar Mcleroy's grandmother said he had been in custody at the jail since February.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — An investigation is underway at the Fulton County Jail after a 20-year-old was found dead while in custody last week. The Fulton County Medical Examiner has now identified the detainee as Shamar Mcleroy.

11Alive's Cody Alcorn spoke with Mcleroy's grandmother, Rosie Gray, about his death. Mcleroy's family believes he was strangled.

Last week, a source with the Atlanta Police Department said when the jail initially asked them to investigate an in-custody death, they said it was a possible suicide. But our source then said APD learned the detainee's ankles and wrists were bound when the body was found. APD is investigating it as a possible homicide.

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office released the following statement last Friday:

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office has asked the Atlanta Police Department to conduct an investigation into an in-custody death that was discovered at the Fulton County Jail on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. No additional information will be available until next of kin notification can be made and the preliminary investigation is complete.

Mcleroy's grandmother said he had been in custody at the jail since February. She said her grandson had his share of ups and downs but he didn't deserve to die, adding that at one point, she wanted to help get him out of jail. However, she thought that his being there would keep him out of the streets and safe.

“I was wrong, I was wrong, I was dead wrong," she said.

The medical examiner's office said the manner and cause of his death are still pending.

A candlelight vigil and balloon release will be held for Mcleroy Tuesday at 5 p.m. outside of the Fulton County Detention Center. So far, no charges have been filed related to Mcleroy's death.

