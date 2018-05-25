CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Former NBA player Shaquille O'Neil is planning to pay for the funeral of a woman who was shot and killed after a graduation ceremony near Mount Zion High School, according to Clayton County Sheriff's Office.

RELATED |

"The length of his heart far exceeds his height," said Sheriff Victor Hill. "We never ask him for anything but when he sees a need, he is Johnny on the spot!"

On Friday, May 18, shots rang out after a graduation ceremony at the school's performing arts center which is across the street from the school building.

As families were leaving, an argument broke out in the overflow parking lot which escalated quickly into gunfire.

Police said one 21-year-old was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital, another woman who was pregnant was pushed over and a third 40-year-old victim was shot three times in her chest.

The 40-year-old victim later died.

RELATED |

PHOTOS | Shooting near Mt. Zion HS in Clayton County

Shooting

Photos: Shooting near Mt. Zion HS in Clayton County

© 2018 WXIA