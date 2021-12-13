Atlanta artist leads Coca-Cola's TikTok debut with #ShareTheMagic challenge

Coca-Cola made its TikTok debut. And, the soda titan featured an Atlanta artist for its viral media moment.

ATLANTA — The Coca-Cola Company made its TikTok debut on Wednesday, Dec. 8. Local artists Jalaiah Harmon and Khalid led The Atlanta-based company's big debut with the #ShareTheMagic challenge.

The #ShareTheMagic challenge is an opportunity for content creators to express themselves through Coca-Cola's "Real Magic" platform, the company announced in a press release. The anthem selected for the challenge is “Open,” a song from Georgia artist Khalid.

Atlanta-based dancer and creative artist Jalaiah Harmon, however, choreographed an original dance to the song for the new challenge, the press release states.

“We want to be inclusive of all passion points and groups by elevating creatives who love our brand – from multi-platinum global superstars like Khalid, to emerging talent like Jalaiah – and giving them a stage to connect with our fans,” Social Center Director, Coca‑Cola North America Operating Unit, Richard Toranzo said. “We see this as a bottoms-up approach: We are not here to tell our fans what’s cool. We are shining a light on what they’ve told us is cool.”