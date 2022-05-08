'Live to see another day': Shark caught in crab trap set free by deputies

Deputies say the shark was about 6 feet long.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Earlier this week, a lucky shark was set free by Pinellas County deputies after getting caught in a crab trap.

The sheriff's office said in a Facebook post they were flagged down by a citizen who reported the shark had been caught in the trap.

Unfortunately, deputies were not able to remove the hook that was stuck in the shark's mouth but stated in the post," they cut as far down on the line as they could so the shark could live to see another day!"

In the video, you can also hear deputies estimate the shark to be over 6 feet in length.

In other shark news, over the weekend Instagram user @karaskonieczny captured on video sharks coming remarkably close to the Neptune Beach shore in Jacksonville.

According to her post, the sharks were feeding on baitfish.