STONECREST, Ga. — A special Sunday service is taking place Sunday morning at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Stonecrest.

Rev. Al Sharpton is the keynote speaker at the church's service Sunday, which is dedicated to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Sharpton will speak specifically about health. New Birth senior pastor Dr. Jamal Bryant says he invited the nationally known reverend, not only to commemorate the life of Dr. King, but because Rev. Sharpton's healthy lifestyle coordinates with the church's health initiatives.

The church recently unveiled a new fitness center about a week ago.

“He has lost over 100 pounds through diet and exercise—no surgery," Bryant said. "He is the model of both worlds for us -- civic engagement and health."

Bryant says he wants New Birth to model a holistic ministry, and "not only be concerned about people's souls, but also the health of their bodies."

The church service starts at 9:30, with Rev. Sharpton expected to speak at about 10:30. The service will be streamed at the church's website at NewBirth.org.

