Hall County firefighter, former Marine dies

The Hall County Fire Department announced the passing of fire apparatus operator Shaun Stringer on Sunday.

Stringer started with Hall County in 2007 after serving in the United States Marine Corps, they said.

"We ask that you keep Shaun's family and loved ones in your prayers," the department wrote on Facebook.

The cause of death has not been made public.