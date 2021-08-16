Hall County firefighter, former Marine dies

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A former United States Marine turned firefighter has died.
The Hall County Fire Department announced the passing of fire apparatus operator Shaun Stringer on Sunday.
Stringer started with Hall County in 2007 after serving in the United States Marine Corps, they said.
"We ask that you keep Shaun's family and loved ones in your prayers," the department wrote on Facebook.
The cause of death has not been made public.
Stinger's death is just one of three in the metro Atlanta-area over the weekend. Carroll County Deputy Fire Chief Tommy Hopson died from COVID-19 and Barrow County Firefighter Tim Watson died from complications due to COVID-19, their respective departments announced.