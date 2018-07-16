Ynormon Whitehead recalls the barbecue in his neighborhood on Saturday afternoon. “Everyone was having such a good time over there, but I'm glad I left,” said Whitehead.

Since then, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office has responded to two calls on Pebble Street, the first for a domestic dispute between Ebony Smith and Brandi Dixon.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene, stabbed in the chest, while Dixon suffered injuries to the face during the fight. The Bibb County Sheriff's incident report says they were fighting over a man they were both dating identified in the report as "Lil Man."

The second time they were called was on Monday outside of the same house. It was a verbal argument between a man claiming to be Smith's brother saying the woman inside could have done more to help his sister, but he's not the only family member left behind. Smith had 4 children.

“She had children, she had kids. They took that girl's life away, they took their mom -- everybody needs a mom sometimes,” said Whitehead.

Whitehead says he met Smith for the first time Saturday. He's praying for her four children.

