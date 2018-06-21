JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A medical examiner in Savannah, Georgia determined a 7-month-old infant died from hyperthermia on Tuesday. The infant's mother called for help from the Quality Inn parking lot in Kingsland, Georgia.

Brianna Caper heard the mother yelling for help and called 911.

“I saw the baby’s head leaning back like this and I was like do you need help ma’am? And she said the baby is dead, the baby is dead, call 911," Caper said.

While Caper stayed on the line with the 911 operator, another man rushed over and tried CPR on the little boy.

According to witness accounts and the police report, it appeared the boy had already been dead when authorities arrived. He was described as "stiff," parts of his body were already blue, rigor mortis had set in and his hands were in the form of fists.

Caper said the mother holding the baby didn't want them to come any closer. Caper said the mother was running in circles in the parking lot looking for help, then she reportedly ran toward the woods behind the motel until she dropped down by some bushes and cradled the baby with a blanket.

"By the time we got down to the grass where she was at, she was laying down rocking the baby, the baby was dead in her arms and basically she was telling us the baby had been dead since last night, it was crazy," Caper said. "I saw it with my own eyes, his feet were locked up and everything, you could tell he’d been dead for a minute."

Caper has two young kids of her own. She said she's hoping for more details soon, but the investigation is still ongoing.

"I’ve never witnessed anything like that so I’m still in shock that I had to witness that baby like that," she said.

Kingsland Police won't comment on the circumstances yet. No one is in custody at this time.

The family declined to elaborate on the situation as they are still grieving the loss of the little boy.

