GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Carla Johnson had just celebrated her brother's birthday in Las Vegas. Days later, Antwan Toney died in the line of duty responding to a suspicious vehicle call.

Johnson said she was actually on the phone with Toney, a California native, when the call came across his radio. Now, Johnson is recalling the last time she would ever hear her brother's voice.

“We were talking about, actually, his visits for Thanksgiving, Christmas coming up,” she told NBC affiliate KNBC.

Her joy of celebrating the holidays is now her family's worst nightmare.

“The next phone call I received was from his lieutenant telling me that there had been an incident,” Johnson recounted.

She said her brother was killed living out his passion. She explained Toney was just days away from celebrating his 3rd year with the Gwinnett Police Department, his first job as a police officer. He had been recently promoted, and ultimately wanted to become a detective.

It's videos like the one of him playing with children, which Johnson said showed why her brother was so loved.

“He constantly talked about different things he did with children, the community,” Johnson said. “He was able to volunteer. He didn't stop talking about his work.”

In this dark hour, Toney’s sister said her baby brother was the light for so many. She said the family is still working on funeral arrangements, however, Monday night, there will be a vigil honoring Toney at Gwinnett Church in Sugar Hill.

