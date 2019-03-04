DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Alayshia Phillips was playing in the front yard of a home with her 9-year-old friend when the unthinkable happened.

It happened Friday afternoon near the intersection of Cherokee Valley Drive and Cherokee Valley Way.

A car jumped the curb and plowed into LeDerihanna Holmes. Phillips, 11, was also injured.

The entire crash was captured on jaw-dropping surveillance video.

Phillips recounted the terrifying moments on the same day a suspect was arrested in the case.

"Me and her go to the porch and then all of a sudden I heard a big 'scrrr' and then that's when I turned my head and seen," Phillips said, as she described the scary moment. "That's when I turned and ran toward the bushes and the glass where the car went through."

RELATED: Man accused in hit-and-run of girls playing in front yard denied bond, attorneys claim he was mugged

Phillips said Holmes went outwards away from the porch.

"That's why she got the full impact and I didn't," she added. "I had jumped on top of the car."

DeKalb County Police said Holmes had to be taken to the hospital for a fractured skull and broken pelvis. Phillips sustained a foot injury. She's now on crutches.

Phillips said as paramedics tended to her after the crash, she didn't want to take any medications cause she was afraid she would fall asleep.

"I wouldn't go to sleep until I found out about her."

Holmes Family

Even though Holmes has been in the hospital, Phillips said her spirits are high.

Holmes' brother, Trevon Hughley, said seeing the incident unfold in surveillance video was hard to watch.

"A 9-year-old, let alone any child shouldn't have to go through anything like that," Hughley said.

RELATED: Suspect in hit-and-run where girl was plowed over by car in custody

RELATED: 'You will be caught' promises mom of girl plowed over by car in hit-and-run

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office arrested a man in connection with the hit-and-run on Tuesday evening. Deputies said 28-year-old Gabriel Jabri Fordham of Lithonia, is charged with failure to maintain lane, failure to stop at a stop sign, reckless driving, hit-and-run, and serious injury by vehicle. On Wednesday, police said the Fordham had turned himself in.

A judge denied Fordham's bond at his initial court appearance Wednesday afternoon. Fordham's attorneys claim he was being robbed and carjacked moments before the crash.

DeKalb County authorities say they are still investigating the allegations.

"We are not prepared to answer that question at this time," said DeKalb Police Major Jerry Lewis said during a news conference Wednesday. "We are trying to verify all facts."

Fordham's attorneys claim he stayed on the scene until someone at the home produced a handgun. Police did say that is apparently true, but this is still an active investigation and they have other leads they are pursuing.

RELATED: Jaw-dropping video shows car plow into 2 girls playing in DeKalb County yard

MORE NEWS |