Shelter in place issued by Spalding County Sheriff amid search for armed suspect

His last known address was on Rover Road, according to authorities.
Credit: Spalding County Sheriff

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — The Spalding County sheriff's office is asking for people to shelter in place as they search for a fleeing suspect on Moreland Road.

The sheriff's office also said that this suspect, Christopher Thomas McLemore, may be armed and ask residents to report any suspicious activity to 911.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.

