Shelter in place issued by Spalding County Sheriff amid search for armed suspect

His last known address was on Rover Road, according to authorities.

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — The Spalding County sheriff's office is asking for people to shelter in place as they search for a fleeing suspect on Moreland Road.

The sheriff's office also said that this suspect, Christopher Thomas McLemore, may be armed and ask residents to report any suspicious activity to 911.

