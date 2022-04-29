'It was just an amazing thing' | How this Atlanta organization helps keep family close during medically trying times

Shepherd Center in Atlanta houses families for loved ones who need needing neuro-rehabilitation.

ATLANTA — A 25-year-old Georgia man is recovering after suffering an unexpected stroke, and he credits an Atlanta housing organization for helping him keep his family close during the scare.

Bridger White spent eight days in the hospital and four weeks in rehab after he suffered a stroke on March 12.

The Shepherd Center made sure his family was there every step of the way.

The organization houses more than 100 families who have loved ones needing neuro-rehabilitation.

White's family, from Ranger, Georgia, lived an hour and a half away from where Bridger would need rehab. The center was able to house the family 15 minutes away from the hospital.

"It's a very traumatic trying time but to know we could literally just walk over to see him," Angela Bridger said. "To us, it was just an amazing thing. It made it to where I was able to stay with him the entire time."

Now the Shepherd Center can soon help more families.

It has been gifted $50 million to expand its housing, thanks to the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation.

Construction on the expansion is slated to begin in the fall, with plans to add 160 more units.