SLIDELL, La. — A 14-year-old Slidell-area juvenile was arrested and booked with second-degree murder after he fatally shot his dad's fiancée over a dispute Monday morning, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office.

The victim has been identified as 43-year-old Misty Laizer.

Sheriff Randy Smith said that shortly after 6:30 a.m. the arrested juvenile, whose name has not been released, called 911 to report that Laizer had been shot.

The incident occurred in the 2200 bock of Pelican Street.

Deputies who went to the scene found Laizer deceased with a gunshot wound.

Smith said the juvenile admitted he shot the woman over a dispute. He will be booked into the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center.