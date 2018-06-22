BRASELTON, Ga. -- A man shot his mother and then opened fire on deputies Friday afternoon in Braselton, authorities said.

According to Jackson County Sheriff Janis Mangum, authorities received a 911 call around 4 p.m. after a man allegedly shot his mother in the back outside a home on Charlie Cooper Road.

The woman called 911 after rolling under a car, Mangum said.

When deputies arrived, the suspect allegedly began firing "several times" at them, Mangum said. No deputies were hit, but some vehicles were struck by bullets. The deputies returned fire and the suspect was shot.

"The whole street is basically a crime scene," Mangum said.

The wounded man then barricaded himself in the house for about an hour before a SWAT team was able to take him into custody.

The suspect was taken to the hospital. His custody is not yet known. He is said to be in his late 30s, Mangum said.

The woman was taken to Northeast Georgia Gainesville Hospital in critical but stable condition, and will require surgery, according to Major Michael Steffman of the Braselton Police Department.

No names have been released, and no details have been released as to what led to the original shooting.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is taking over the investigation, as is standard in officer-involved shootings.

