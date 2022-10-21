Shiloh High School placed on soft lockdown after gun possibly fired on campus, principal says

The principal described the steps that were taken as "precautionary."

SNELLVILLE, Ga. — A high school in Gwinnett County was placed on a soft lockdown Friday afternoon after the principal said that someone walked onto the campus and may have fired a weapon.

The incident happened at Shiloh High School around 2:30 p.m., but the principal, Dr. Danyel Dollard, noted in a letter sent to the school community that no one was hurt and all school buses had left campus before the threat occurred. The principal described the steps that were taken as "precautionary."

Shiloh High and neighboring schools were placed in the soft lockdown which prevented students from leaving the school until police gave an "all clear." Gwinnett County Police are investigating the threat that happened at the school and are remaining on school property until the situation is resolved.