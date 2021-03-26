Police investigate double shooting in Gwinnett

Here's what we know.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police say two people - an adult and a juvenile - are dead after an apparent shooting near Flowery Branch on Friday.

Not much is known about what led up to the shooting, but police said it happened in the 5000 block of Apple Grove Road, which appears to be a residential neighborhood. At this time, they said they have ruled out the possibility of a murder-suicide.

Gwinnett Police said they are working to learn more details about what led up to the shooting.

11Alive is also working to learn more and will update this story as details develop. Refresh this page often for the latest information.