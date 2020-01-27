FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — The search for a suspect is on after a shooting broke out in a Fayetteville gas station Monday.

According to Fayetteville Police, officers responded to the Discount Tobacco gas station off North Glynn Street/Hwy. 85 at Kathi Avenue around 3 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Aerials of the scene from 11Alive SkyTracker showed police tape around the gas station and at least six evidence markers on the ground, possibly of shell casings.

Initial reports from police say that one person was shot during the incident, and that person was taken to an area hospital. Their current status is unknown.

Police are now looking for multiple suspects who were seen driving north away from the scene in a newer-model, black convertible BMW, possibly a 6 Series, with black rims.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911. Anyone who spots the suspect’s vehicle should "avoid confrontation" and call 911. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

Photos: 1 shot at gas station in Fayetteville

MORE HEADLINES

Delta employee fatally shot in staff parking lot near Atlanta airport

Identity released of 12-year-old killed in Butts County house fire

Father left boy found alone at Walmart, didn't attempt to come back for him, police say

Pet sitter accused of leaving dogs to starve to death pleads guilty