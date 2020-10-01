DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. — Police expect a teen who was shot at a DeKalb County apartment complex Thursday night to survive.

According to authorities, officers responded to the Mountain Crest Apartments off North Hariston Road around 7:30 p.m., Jan. 10.

When they got there, they found a 19-year-old man had been shot.

EMTs took him to the hospital, and he is expected to recover. However, police said the person or persons behind the shooting got away.

No other information was available.

