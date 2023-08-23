Multi-vehicle crash leads to shooting at Atlanta intersection, police search for suspects

Police said a call came in regarding a car accident near the intersection of Memorial Drive and Warren Street in the southeast part of the city.

ATLANTA — Police are searching for multiple men who shot at cars in an intersection following a crash on Wednesday according to Atlanta Police Department.

It all started around 2 p.m. Police said a call came in regarding a car accident near the intersection of Memorial Drive and Warren Street in the southeast part of the city.

Investigators said that three cars were involved and that a Chevrolet Camaro was in the wrong. Police said the driver was driving away from another incident that happened outside of APD's jurisdiction when they ran a stop light, hitting two other cars.

Several men from one of the cars the Camaro hit got out of their vehicle and began shooting, police said. Officers discovered that the Camaro was stolen and recovered it.

Investigators said that no injuries were reported from the shooting, but did not say if anyone was hurt in the crash.