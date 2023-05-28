Shooting over Memorial Day weekend at Benjamin E. Mays High School

11Alive's Erica Murphy said police were at the school for several hours, and crime scene tape is still up, blocking several areas near the grounds.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting that happened Memorial day weekend at Benjamin E. Mays High School.

Currently, it is not known how many were injured in the shooting. Residents living nearby are saddened to learn about the events that unfolded over the weekend.

"Its almost like what's new but we've got to do something about it," one resident said. "It comes as a shock but that's our youth, that's our future. We've got to do better."

11Alive is working to learn more details about what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.