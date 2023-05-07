2 hurt after shooting near Atlanta apartment complex, police say

APD said officers responded around 9:40 p.m. to 2065 Alison Court, which is near the Alison Court Apartments in Atlanta's Campbellton Road neighborhood.

ATLANTA — Two people are hurt after a shooting near an apartment complex in Atlanta's Campbellton Road neighborhood Sunday night, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

APD said officers responded around 9:40 p.m. to 2065 Alison Court, which is near the Alison Court Apartments. When officers arrived, APD said they found a man who had been shot in his side and a woman who had been shot in her foot.

Both were taken to the hospital and are stable, Atlanta Police said.

APD said its investigators are still working to determine what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.