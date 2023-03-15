Investigation underway after shooting involving at least 1 deputy in Carroll County, officials say

This is a developing story.

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — An investigation is underway Wednesday after a shooting involving at least one deputy in Carroll County.

Authorities said it happened in the area of Hwy 78 and Bar J Road, which is between Temple and Villa Rica, Georgia.

Carroll County officials said the suspect is "down" and their condition is unknown at this time. They added the deputy is OK.

Details are limited at this time. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been requested to investigate the incident.

11Alive is working to find out more about what happened and is sending a crew to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.