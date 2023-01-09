GBI investigating Coweta County shooting involving law enforcement

This happened early Monday at 3:50 a.m. off Handy Road in Newnan.

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into a shooting involving an officer in Coweta County.

At this time, there is very little additional information. The Coweta County Sheriff's Office did not verify whether or not the officer involved was one of its deputies.

The Chief of Police in Whitesburg that the incident began there. He said no officers were injured.

It marks the fifth shooting involving law enforcement in Georgia so far this year, according to the GBI.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.