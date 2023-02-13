1 dead in shooting at popular DeKalb County sports bar, police say

It happened at Da Bomb Sports Grill off Evans Mill Road in Lithonia.

LITHONIA, Ga. — One man is dead after a shooting took place outside a popular DeKalb County sports bar -- just hours after the Super Bowl on Monday morning.

The owner tells 11Alive that it happened in the parking lot around 3:10 a.m. and said that it was all captured on surveillance camera. He said that he's never seen anything like it at the establishment that has been a fixture in the neighborhood for more than 20 years.

11Alive is working to learn more about what led up to the shooting, if any suspect is in custody and the identity of the victim.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.