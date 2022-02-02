Fatal shooting at Atlanta hookah bar leaves 28-year-old security guard dead

It happened at Encore Hookah Bar and Bistro off Luckie Street in downtown Atlanta.

ATLANTA — Gunfire rang out, once again, at an Atlanta night club early Wednesday morning. Atlanta police say a dispute with a security guard lead to a deadly shooting.

It happened around 1 a.m. at the Encore Hookah Bar and Bistro off Luckie Street near the Georgia Aquarium and other tourist attractions. Police said a 28-year-old security guard asked the suspect to leave the club. The two got into a dispute and the suspect fired shots and left the scene.

The security guard was taken to the hospital where he later died, police said.

Right now, police are interviewing witnesses and have not released any suspect information.

Last year, there were two other incidents at this same hookah bar. In January, a person got out of a car and shot and killed a man before taking off. Then in May, a man was shot several times and a second victim was also shot in the arm. This was an apparent drive-by.