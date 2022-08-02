2 shot, including innocent bystander, when fight breaks out at Atlanta gas station, police say

There was an altercation between two men at the Exxon gas station off Metropolitan Parkway.

ATLANTA — Two people were shot during a fight at a gas station, including a woman who had nothing to do with the argument, Atlanta police say.

According to Atlanta Police Cpt. Wilson, there was an altercation between two men at the Exxon gas station off Metropolitan Parkway.

At one point, one of the subjects pulled out a gun and fired gunshots, striking a man and an innocent bystander.

Both gunshot victims were transported to the hospital with "non life-threatening injuries," police said.