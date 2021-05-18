1 dead after kidnapping call leads to shooting involving police officer in downtown Decatur

DECATUR, Ga. — A shooting in the city of Decatur has several law enforcement agencies on the scene investigating, including the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
The GBI tells us that they were requested to the scene by the Chamblee Police Department. They said Chamblee officers were initially responding to a kidnapping call when shots were fired.
The GBI said one man is dead and no officers were injured.
The large crime scene spans along the edge of Decatur High School and has multiple roads blocked in the city. The shooting happened at the intersection of West Howard and North McDonough in Decatur, the GBI said.
Any further information on suspects or victims has not been provided.
