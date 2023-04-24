45-year-old man shot to death in Atlanta, police say

The shooting happened Sunday just around 8:20 p.m. on Paines Avenue.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ATLANTA — Police in Atlanta are investigating after a 45-year-old man was found shot to death Sunday evening.

Officers received a call about a shooting around 8:20 p.m. on Paines Avenue NW. When officers, arrived they found the man shot to death.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office later identified the man as Gattie Douse.

Authorities are still trying to figure out what led up to Douse's death. Atlanta Police said the investigation is currently active.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.