Shooting at Covington park leaves 3 injured; 1 airlifted to hospital, deputies say

This is a developing story.

Example video title will go here for this video

COVINGTON, Ga. — Three people are wounded after a shooting at a park in Covington Saturday night, including one person having to be airlifted to the hospital, deputies said.

Newton County Sheriff's Office deputies said the shooting happened after an altercation led to gunfire in a park at the Fairview Estates subdivision.

All three victims are currently in stable condition at the hospital, according to authorities.

The victims were shot in Covington, but made their way to a Shell gas station along Salem Road in Conyers. One of the victims was then airlifted to the hospital outside of an Ingles close by, Rockdale County Sheriff's deputies said.

The suspect is still on the loose, deputies said.

11Alive has a crew en route to the scene and will continue to update the situation as information becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.