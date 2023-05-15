Man shot in leg by someone he knew in Bankhead neighborhood, police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting in the Bankhead neighborhood that left a man hospitalized.
Officers were called to 1177 Joseph E Boone Boulevard NW for a person shot. According to Google Maps, the location appears to be right next to the Trap House Kitchen Queen business.
When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the leg. Officials said he was taken to the hospital for further treatment.
Authorities then confirmed that the shooter and victim appear to be "known acquaintances".
Police have not announced any arrests in this case at this time. They have not identified the shooter and the victim.
The investigation is still active, according to police officials.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
