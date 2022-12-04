Man killed at gas station on Piedmont Avenue near Georgia State campus, police say

This is a developing story.

ATLANTA — One man is dead after he was shot near Georgia State's campus in Downtown Atlanta, police said.

APD said they are investigating the shooting at 120 Piedmont Avenue NE, the location of a RaceTrac gas station that is right across the street from Piedmont Central Dining Hall, a Georgia State student dining commons.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died, according to police. It unknown at this time whether he was a student at Georgia State.

Police are continuing to investigate what led up to the shooting and we will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.