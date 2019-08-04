ATLANTA — Police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead Sunday night.

According to Atlanta Police, officers responded to the 600 block of Parkway Drive near Ponce de Leon Avenue around 10:30 p.m. after getting calls of a person shot.

When they got there, they found two men at the scene with gunshot wounds. One of the victims died on the scene and the other victim was transported to the hospital where that person later died.

Right now, homicide detectives are on the scene and are looking into the situation.