Intruder fatally shot at off-campus student housing in Midtown, police say

It happened at The Mark apartments off Spring Street.

ATLANTA — A man was shot multiple times and killed at The Mark Atlanta apartments late Wednesday night, police say.

It happened around 11:35 p.m. at the off-campus student housing complex off Spring Street in Midtown. The building is not affiliated with any local colleges, but is geared toward students attending Georgia Tech, Georgia State University, Emory and SCAD, according to its website.

Officers said the shooter was taken into custody for questioning and was cooperating.

The deceased man is said to be between 25- and 35-years-old.