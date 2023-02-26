At least 1 shot at Midtown area apartments, police say

Here is what we know.

ATLANTA — At least one person was shot Sunday afternoon at an apartment complex in Midtown Atlanta's Loring Heights neighborhood, APD said.

The shooting happened at The Atlantic Loring Heights apartment complex at 294 Deering Road NW. Police said the victim was a man, but did not release details on his condition or what led up to him being shot.

11Alive has a crew at the scene and saw one person being loaded into an ambulance on a stretcher. It is not clear whether or not that person was the gunshot victim.

APD told 11Alive's photojournalist that a detective would be arriving to the scene shortly.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.