ATLANTA — Just one day after a suspect in a shooting near the Atlanta University Center library turned himself in, police are releasing new images of a second individual that they say is still on the run.

Police put out video of the one of the suspected gunmen in the shooting near Clark Atlanta University's campus a few days after the incident. They followed it days later with video of a second suspected shooter wearing a black jacket, hoping it would help in the investigation.

It partly paid off - police arrested the man seen in the first video on Tuesday. But the second man in the black jacket still is unaccounted for, and police still don't have a name for him.

Atlanta Police shared new video of that second suspect, who they say is seen running away from the crime scene, following the shooting. Police said they're hoping these new images will help the public generate an ID, and ultimately lead to his arrest. They're also asking for any witnesses who may have seen anything that night.

Isaiah Williams, 22, turned himself in at the Fulton County Jail Sept. 4 in connection to the shooting that left four students hurt.

ORIGINAL STORY: 4 students shot near the Atlanta University Center library

It was around 10:30 p.m. Aug. 20 when officers responded to the intersection of James P. Brawley Drive SW and Beckwith Street SW near the heart of the Atlanta University Center in Atlanta's west side. According to students, there was a block party being held on the eve of the first day of classes.

Police said they initially found three women students with gunshot wounds near the Robert W. Woodruff Library at the AUC. Those students were immediately taken to Grady Hospital. That's when a fourth student showed up to the hospital as well to be treated for a gunshot wound.

RELATED: Police release names of victims shot in front of library at Clark Atlanta University

Police said investigators were able to develop leads that helped identify Williams as a suspect. They are charging him with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and criminal attempt to commit murder.

PREVIOUS: Police arrest 1 suspected gunman in Clark Atlanta University shooting



Williams' attorneys said the 22-year-old tried to turn himself in to police - twice. But it wasn't until an arrest warrant was issued Tuesday that Williams was finally able to do so.

“The appearance is, that they have been looking for him for weeks and weeks, when last week - last Tuesday it was - we were here twice, in fact, trying to turn him in,” explained Kim Cornwell, Williams' attorney.

At his first appearance Thursday morning, Williams was denied bond.

Police, meanwhile are still trying to figure out the identity of the second suspect. A $6,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.