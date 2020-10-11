15-year-old critical after being shot in head, stomach

It happened just after 3 p.m. Nov. 5.

ATLANTA — A 15-year-old is recovering in the hospital after police said he was shot in the head and stomach.

According to Atlanta Police, officers responded to a shooting in the 400 block of Fairburn Road SW.

When they got there, officers found the 15-year-old and said he was not conscious, but was breathing. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and was still critical at last check.