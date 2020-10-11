15-year-old critical after being shot in head, stomach

ATLANTA — A 15-year-old is recovering in the hospital after police said he was shot in the head and stomach.
It happened just after 3 p.m. Nov. 5.
According to Atlanta Police, officers responded to a shooting in the 400 block of Fairburn Road SW.
When they got there, officers found the 15-year-old and said he was not conscious, but was breathing. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and was still critical at last check.
Meanwhile, police said officers found a firearm at the crime scene. Investigators are now working to gather evidence and work out the circumstances that led up to the shooting.