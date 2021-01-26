3 children hit by gunfire in DeKalb County

Police said the trio were inside the home with other adults when the shooting happened.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Three children had to be taken to the hospital after they were hit by bullets Monday evening, according to police.

A spokesperson for the DeKalb County Police Department said officers were out investigating a shooting that happened at the Lakes at Indian Creek Apartments on N. Indian Creek Drive, near Clarkston, just before 8 p.m.

Early information, according to police, suggested that the three children were hit by gunfire, after which they were taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries. It's unclear at this time where the gunfire originated.

Police said the trio were inside the home with other adults when the shooting happened, but the adults were unharmed. The ages of the children were not shared by police.

Photos: 3 children hit by gunfire in DeKalb 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5

At this time, police said they believe the shooting was an isolated incident; however, they added that investigators are actively working to identify the person responsible.

Meanwhile, anyone with information is asked to call the department's Homicide/Assault Unit at 770-724-7850.