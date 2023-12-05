1 hurt in Cobb County shooting near child care center, police say

The person's injury was non-life threatening, according to police.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

KENNESAW, Ga. — Cobb County Police are investigating a shooting that happened near a child care center Friday afternoon.

Police said the shooting happened in the area of the 4500 block Wade Green Road, near the KinderCare Learning Center.

One person was hurt. The injury was non-life threatening, according to police.

The Kennesaw Police Department said it is assisting Cobb County Police with its investigation.

Officers said the investigation is still in the early stages. No other information has been released.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.