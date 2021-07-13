Woman shot, gunman in custody after argument outside of Walmart

Investigators have not said what led to the argument between the two women.

ATLANTA — A woman is in serious condition and another woman is in custody after an argument escalated to a shooting outside of a Walmart in the City of South Fulton late Tuesday morning.

According to Chief Keith Meadows, with the City of South Fulton Police Department, it happened around 9:45 a.m. at the Walmart Supercenter located on Old National Highway.

Investigators have not said what led to the argument between the two women.

Meadows said the suspect ran into the store with the gun following the shooting, which led to the store being evacuated. Police said they recovered the gun.

At this time, no word on if citizens or authorities caught the suspect.