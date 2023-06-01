Suspect in custody after shooting at Perimeter Mall, 1 injury reported, Dunwoody Police say

This is a developing story.

DUNWOODY, Ga. — A suspect is in custody after a shooting at Perimeter Mall Friday evening, Dunwoody Police said. One injury has been reported, Dunwoody Police said in a social media post.

"This is an isolated event and there is no active shooter at this time," police said. They are asking everyone to avoid the area due to the ongoing investigation.

11Alive SkyTracker flew over the mall around 5:20 p.m., where dozens of police cars and fire trucks were seen outside the food court.

11Alive has a crew at the scene and is working to find out more about what happened.

