Suspect in custody after shooting at Perimeter Mall, 1 injury reported, Dunwoody Police say

DUNWOODY, Ga. — A suspect is in custody after a shooting at Perimeter Mall Friday evening, Dunwoody Police said. One injury has been reported, Dunwoody Police said in a social media post.
"This is an isolated event and there is no active shooter at this time," police said. They are asking everyone to avoid the area due to the ongoing investigation.
11Alive SkyTracker flew over the mall around 5:20 p.m., where dozens of police cars and fire trucks were seen outside the food court.
11Alive has a crew at the scene and is working to find out more about what happened.
Photos | Shooting at Perimeter Mall
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
Also download the 11Alive News app and sign up to receive alerts for the latest on this story and other breaking news in Atlanta and north Georgia.