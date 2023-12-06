1 hurt after shooting at Piedmont Park, Atlanta Police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after a person was shot at Piedmont Park Monday.
11Alive SkyTracker flew over the scene around 6:30 p.m., where crime scene tape was seen around the basketball and tennis courts.
APD said the person who was hurt is alert, conscious and breathing.
Detectives are still investigating what happened. APD said it will provide an update as more information becomes available.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
