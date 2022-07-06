1 dead in shooting outside Publix in DeKalb County, police say

Here's what we know.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead in the parking lot of a Publix in DeKalb County Wednesday afternoon, police said.

It happened around Noon at the Emory Commons shopping center, off North Decatur Road about a mile from Emory University, where officers located a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound. They said he may have been inside a vehicle.

"DKPD is responding to the location in reference to a person shot. At this time, I can confirm that we have one male victim that is deceased," police said.

A police statement added: "Our detectives are responding to the location to continue the investigation."

No suspects are in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.