1 dead in shooting outside Publix in DeKalb County, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead in the parking lot of a Publix in DeKalb County Wednesday afternoon, police said.
It happened around Noon at the Emory Commons shopping center, off North Decatur Road about a mile from Emory University, where officers located a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound. They said he may have been inside a vehicle.
"DKPD is responding to the location in reference to a person shot. At this time, I can confirm that we have one male victim that is deceased," police said.
A police statement added: "Our detectives are responding to the location to continue the investigation."
No suspects are in custody.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
