Shooting reported at Sugarloaf Mills Mall, police say no injures

Here is what we know.

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Police say no one was injured after they received calls of a reported shooting at Sugarloaf Mills Mall in Lawrenceville late Saturday evening.

Gwinnett County Police said their officers are on the scene investigating what happened, but details remain limited at this time.

11Alive's La'Tasha Givens was at the scene and said the mall is now closed and they are asking everyone to leave. She talked to two women who were at the mall when police arrived. They said they did not hear any shots fired.

11Alive is working to find out more about what happened.